The month of February is close on our heels, and that means that Hogwarts Legacy is about to go on sale, something that Harry Potter fans are surely already looking forward to. And for the intensity of the video game to rise, information has been released that users should take into account before starting their adventure at the magic school.

In this game there are two choices that cannot be changed once chosen, and those are to have stayed in one of the four houses, as well as the assignment of the character’s magic wand. This same information was shared by the Warner Bros. Games through Twitter. This by answering the questions that fans had regarding the title.

We would like to confirm that you can change both your wand and house in-game at the indicated ceremonies. However, once you’ve made them, you won’t be able to change them for that character!

With this information, it’s clear that at least the wands will have different attributes depending on the material they’re crafted from, something that will prompt players to reset and grab another. Although for the most curious, they will surely want to complete the campaign on different occasions to go through the four houses and use different weapons.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy’sand will launch the February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Reddit HP

Editor’s note: Days go by and the excitement to play gets bigger. At least there is very little time left until we have it on consoles. It will be a reason not to leave the TV all weekend.