At the moment, fans of Harry Potter do not yet have a precise idea of ​​the release date of Hogwarts Legacy apart from a vague “end of 2022”, which suggests around December. Now, a book on Amazon may have just confirmed exactly a specific launch date.

We’ve known for a while about The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy book, which will likely launch alongside the game, and when it first appeared it was slated for a September release. This date could therefore have been a placeholder since the new date is now December 6. This is a very specific date which suggests that the game will also be released for that period.

Also, aside from the December launch which makes a lot of sense, December 6th is a Tuesday. All of this year’s Warner Bros games were released on a Tuesday, such as Gotham Knights and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, so the pieces of the puzzle seem to fit together.

Until WB Games announces the correct launch date for Hogwarts Legacythis is just a rumor, but if correct, the announcement could come much sooner as Amazon has already posted.

Source: VGC