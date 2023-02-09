Since it was announced a few years ago, Hogwarts Legacy has been the cause of controversy on social networks, and that is because the author of the books of Harry Potter He has publicly made unfortunate comments. This has led people to choose to buy the video game, and although it may seem strange, this also includes its creators.

One of the workers in the motion capture part, Parker Hartzler, He mentioned through his Twitter account that he did not intend to somehow acquire the title of Avalanche Software. Putting as an argument that it is something that you should do minimally as an ally. With that, he surely refers to the LGBT community that felt attacked by Rowling.

This is my place in the credits for Hogwarts Legacy, the second big-budget game I was credited for. I was the real-time technician on the set helping the mocap actors see their equipment in the environments. I won’t buy the game, it’s the least I can do as an ally. Trans people don’t deserve people like JKR to grow and prosper – any ammunition on the wrong side is damage to a society you might otherwise wish to see in the future. One where people are not discriminated against because of their gender, sexuality or any part of their identity.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy the Feb. 10. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: It’s a bit strange that he doesn’t want to bind himself to the game, especially when I’m working on it. But in the end, it’s up to him if he wants to miss out on the experience that he helped shape.