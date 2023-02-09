Although its global launch is on February 10, several users can already enjoy in advance Hogwarts Legacy. Its open world within the Harry Potter universe gives us the chance to explore and find various treasures. Now a trick has been discovered to get the best rewards.

This Hogwarts Legacy Hack is pretty straightforward. When you find a chest, you should save the game immediately. After this open the chest and see the rewards you got. If you didn’t like its contents, just load your save game and reopen the chest.

What makes this work is that this title has a random system for the contents of its chests. In this way, players can try again and again until they get something that will be useful to them. After all, there are different levels of rarity to the rewards you find.

If you are one of those who have not yet ventured to Hogwarts Legacy, now you have a little trick to give you an advantage. It is important to note that you can do this process with all the chests in the game, including the legendary ones that have the most coveted items. Will they seize the opportunity?

What should you know about Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world game that takes place in the same Harry Potter universe. However, it takes us back to the 1800s with a different set of characters and teachers. In this way we can create our own magician and our own story.

The specialized critics already had the opportunity to play this title and gave it very positive ratings. Several of the comments mention that it manages very well to make you feel part of the wizarding world and that it is what Harry Potter fans have been waiting for.. Do you already have it in your sights?

