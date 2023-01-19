The version pc Of Hogwarts Legacy will support the ray tracing: Warner Bros. Games technical support revealed it, providing details on the options that will be available for this technology on the Windows platform.

After the announcement of the Hogwarts Legacy system requirements, we therefore discover that the awaited tie-in will allow ray tracing to be activated on shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion and quality presetswhatever is meant by this last part.

It is certainly strange that Avalanche Software did not talk about such an important feature during the game presentations, even more so since the support for ray tracing will not be limited to shadows, as happened in some cases, but will also extend to other elements graphs.

At this point the desire to see Hogwarts Legacy in action on a high-end configuration has further increased. However, we will have to wait a little longer: the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X starting February 10, while it will arrive on other platforms in the coming months.