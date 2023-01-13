Hogwarts Legacy will include numerous options for theaccessibilityconfirming a now consolidated trend, especially for triple A productions, which aims to guarantee all users a satisfying gaming experience, regardless of their abilities.

After the important confirmation of the multiple graphic modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Hogwarts Legacy will therefore not neglect an increasingly important aspect these days, offering adjustments ranging from colorblind presets to screen text sizes, from menu narration to zoom functions.

Visual

Menu narration in all supported languages

Color blind mode.

Adjust brightness and enable/disable motion blur, chromatic aberration, depth of field and film grain.

Text resizing.

High contrast texts.

Adjusting the intensity of camera shake.

Support for PlayStation Zoom and Xbox Magnifier.

Audio

Separate volume control for music, sound effects and dialogue.

Default activation of subtitles with texts of adjustable size.

Sound spatialization support.

Viewing sound effects: A wheel can be activated to assist deaf or hard of hearing users, with captions for icons in the Audio Viewer Icon Key item of the accessibility options, with adjustable size and transparency.

Gameplay

Aim mode (long or single press).

Invertible axes for camera and flight control independently.

Reversible sticks.

Independent adjustment of view sensitivity, including acceleration and blind spot.

The speed at which the camera moves in the direction of the character can be changed.

PS5 motion sensor support.

Cognitive options

Four difficulty levels.

tutorials.

Gameplay reminders and tips.

Tips for all parameters.

Automatic and manual backup.

For more information on the eagerly awaited tie-in developed by Avalanche Software, check out our special with all the news from the second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase.