Hogwarts Legacy is certainly one of the most anticipated titles ever by Harry Potter fans. The project, announced in September 2020, is emerging more and more clearly in anticipation of the now upcoming release date.

One of the latest details provided to the public regarding our new adventure in the wizarding world concerns the number of simultaneous save games available.

Not only is it official that there will be four saves available, but the save system will be as accessible as possible, being composed of both automatic and manual formats.

Warner Bros has instead announced that it will not be possible to make cross-platform saves, and that therefore it will not be possible to carry on the same save file on different consoles.

The title, which has been repeatedly postponed in recent years, seems to be ready for release (albeit cadenced). In fact, it will arrive on PS5 and Xbox X / S consoles on February 10, 2023, on old-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) on April 4 and on Nintendo Switch only during the summer, on July 23.

Warner Bros has also made public the exclusive content of the Collector’s Edition, the graphics modes for next generation consoles and the minimum requirements of the title on PC.