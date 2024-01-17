We are approaching the first anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy. Despite all the controversies surrounding the title, this experience was liked by all fans of Harry Potter and open world games. In this way, many are eagerly awaiting information about a sequel or expansion. While you still don't know when this will happen, DLC that was only available on PlayStation will finally be released next month, so Xbox, PC and Switch users will be able to enjoy this additional content.

During its launch, PlayStation users had access to the mission of The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop, where our task is to confront a poltergeist, is one of the best missions in the entire game. However, because this DLC was Sony-exclusive content, not many had the opportunity to enjoy this story. Fortunately, This will change in a few weeks, since the one-year exclusivity will end on February 10, 2024.

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no official information from Avalanche Software or the other companies that did not have access to this DLC. However, it seems that it is only a matter of time before this content reaches the hands of more players. We are not talking about an exclusivity the size of Final Fantasy VII Remakehence The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop It is something that, sooner or later, will be available on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no information about a sequel or an expansion for Hogwarts Legacy. Let us remember that this was one of the most popular games of 2023, with millions of copies sold, and it became the most searched title on Google last year. While it is true that all the controversies related to JK Rowling ended up affecting the reputation of this installment, something that many people did not like.

Considering the success of this title, It is very likely that in the future we will see a sequel, we can only wait. On related topics, this is how it runs Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch. Likewise, more clues emerge that point to a sequel to this title.

Editor's Note:

It's a real shame that a game like Hogwarts Legacy did not have some type of expansion in form. Surely, if all the controversies had not happened, it was more than certain that this title would have had a DLC focused on someone, or even would have presented us with a completely new area. We can only wait for PlayStation's mission to reach other consoles.

Via: Gaming Bible