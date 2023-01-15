As reported on the MP1ST pages, the WB Games Support profile has revealed some details about Hogwarts Legacy answering players’ questions. In particular, we have learned that we will be able to keep the saves of four different characters and that the game will not support cross-save between different platforms.

As for the first information, it is explained that there are four different character slots (which coincidentally is also the number of Hogwarts Houses). Each character in turn will have numerous save slots, specifically 5 for the automatic ones and 10 for the manual ones created by the player. This detail was disclosed in response to a PC gamer, but we’re assuming the save functions will be the same for all platforms.

This is excellent news for those who find themselves in the position of having to share their console / PC with relatives, girlfriends / me for those who simply aim to create a different character for each of the Hogwarts Houses.

As mentioned at the beginning, another tweet instead confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will not support cross-save between different platforms, with the possibility, however, of connecting multiple versions to the same WB Games account and obtaining in-game rewards in each of them. However, it is not clear whether the same is also true for consoles of the same family, such as PS4 and PS5.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, from April 4 on PS4 and Xbox One and from July 25 on Nintendo Switch. Here are the full system requirements for PC.