Hogwarts Legacy will arrive in early February and many players can’t wait to get their hands on the Warner Bros. game. The work will arrive on all platforms, from Switch to PC via Steam and it will therefore also be possible to play it on Steam Decks. The confirmation has in fact recently arrived from the development team, which specifies that the game will be Verified.

“Verified” is the maximum compatibility level for a Steam Deck game. It means that the game has full controller support, with the right input icons, and is able to invoke the keyboard when needed. It also supports the default screen resolution of Steam Deck (1280×800 or 1280×720), it is also fully supported in every respect, including potential anti-cheat support.

In a nutshell, if you want to play Hogwarts Legacy with Steam Deck there shouldn’t be any problems. Obviously, Verified doesn’t mean that the performance and graphics quality on Valve’s gaming machine will be perfect: to find out, we’ll have to wait for the adventure to come out.

Confirmation came via Twitter, where a user – David M. Kelly – asked if the game was compatible with Steam Deck. WB Games Support replied stating: “Hi David! We’ve reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team and are able to confirm that the game will be Steam Deck Verified at launch. We hope this helps you make up your mind!”

We don’t know if the game will be a hit, but we already see Hogwarts Legacy as the best-selling premium game on Steam within a month of its release.