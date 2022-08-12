Originally, Hogwarts Legacy It would come out in 2022, but those plans changed since now its launch will be in 2023. Specifically, on February 10 of next year. On that date you can get PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

However, it should be noted that the version for nintendo switch It doesn’t have a release date yet. Despite this, the team in charge says that ‘early’ will reveal it.

went through Twitter that Warner Bros Gameswhich publishes this title, and AvalancheSoftware, who develops it, who shared the information of this delay. In addition to what was mentioned before, the companies said something else.

We recommend: MultiVersus finally has a date for its first season.

This says ‘the team is excited for you to play it, but we need a little more time to give you the best possible gaming experience’. Sounds like something related to quality.

Font: Warner Bros Games.

What has been seen so far shows a very ambitious title, at least more than other developments based on this franchise. In view of this, it is understandable that Hogwarts Legacy have a similar delay until 2023.

It is essential that it is as clean as possible to offer a quality product to consumers and because it will give a new experience in which you are not involved. Harry Potter nor his friends.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

What is Hogwarts Legacy about and what will players enjoy in 2023?

Hogwarts Legacy is an adventure that takes place at the end of the 19th century and follows the story of a student of hogwarts which is in its fifth year. She is a promising young woman who has an ancient secret in her power that threatens to tear the world of magic apart.

The same is the possessor of a magical force that must learn to manage and manipulate. Throughout his adventures he will meet recurring characters from this popular series.

Font: Warner Bros Games.

You will also find new ones, as many allies as enemies. Among the latter is ranrockleader of the Goblin RebellionY Victor Rookwoodwho leads the group of dark wizards.

As you can see Hogwarts Legacy it has a very elaborate story and it is essential to delay it to 2023. Especially to develop this Action RPG of open world and focused on a single player. It is better to be patient about it.

In addition to Hogwarts Legacy we have more video game information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.