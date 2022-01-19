Hogwarts Legacy it has not been postponed to 2023, but will be released in 2022 as previously announced. At least that’s what was reiterated by Warner Bros. in a post on the official site of the Harry Potter saga, Wizarding World, which also featured the highly anticipated and discussed role-playing game.

The text leaves no room for many doubts, at least on the message it wants to convey: “2022 is also the year Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated console game from Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. Games label, will be released.“

The text then continues by reiterating the synopsis of Hogwarts Legacy and referring to the now old presentation trailer. The essence is that the rumors that the game were postponed to 2023 have been denied for the umpteenth time. This is not to say that a postponement is not possible anyway, but only that the publisher still has plans to launch the game within the current year.

Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in which the player is called upon to develop his own wizard or sorceress at the end of the 19th century. It is in development for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5.