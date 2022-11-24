Hogwarts Legacy will be at CCXP extensionthe Brazilian Comic-Con, next December 3rdand it seems that the presentation at the event will include exclusive contenttherefore elements of the game that have not yet been shown so far.

Just a couple of weeks after the news of the Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase, it therefore seems that the awaited tie-in developed by Avalanche Software still has many cards to play, and in fact there are many aspects of the experience that the authors have not yet revealed.

At the moment it is not known if the participation of the title in the CCXP can be followed in streaming, but the information will invariably arrive here too. Moreover, a few days later it will be the turn of The Game Awards 2022: will we see Hogwarts Legacy there too?

Out February 10, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and later on Nintendo Switch, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, therefore a long time before the events of the saga of Harry Potterand puts us in charge of a fifth year magic school student.

After creating our character and choosing the house to be part of between Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherinwe will have to carry on our studies and at the same time complete missions that will see us come into contact with even the darkest and most disturbing aspects of the Wizarding World.