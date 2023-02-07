Hogwarts Legacy It will be released on February 10 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | Showever, those who purchased the deluxe editions already have early access to the game and you can enjoy it right now. Now, this title is full of references and characters that will surely sound familiar to you and among them appears Matilda Weasley. Who is she?

The first thing you should know is what she a witch who lived in the 19th century and attended Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Eventually he went to work for the British Ministry of Magic and later, already within Hogwarts Legacywe see her teaching Transfiguration class.

When you finish making your character, The first thing you read is a letter where Matilda Weasley invites you to be part of the school, despite the fact that you enter directly from the fifth year. It is highly understood that you are qualified to study magic, albeit a bit late.

Source: Portkey Games

On the other hand, you have a lot of interaction with her in the game, especially at the beginning, because she is an authority and wants to know what happened to you and why you arrived so suddenly or what delayed you. Even what happened to your stuff (to say anything else would be like dropping a spoiler from the beginning).

We also recommend: Hogwarts Legacy presents new details during the return to Hogwarts event

Hogwarts Legacy: The Magical Abilities of Matilda Weasley

In Hogwarts Legacy you learn that Matilda Weasley is a Transfiguration teacher and is also renowned for her use of magic. If that weren’t enough, she is also a curse breaker thanks to her knowledge of Defense Against the Dark Arts.

On the other hand, it is obvious that she belongs to the Weasley Family and within the video games and books, Matilda is one of the oldest relatives that is known. We know Hector is her relative and participated in the Dueling Club within Hogwarts.

Then we already assume that among his grandchildren and nephews appears Septimus Weasley, who is Arthur’s father and Ron’s grandfather. The most we could imagine or assume is that Matilda Weasley is some kind of Great Grandmother or Great Grandmother of Ron.

Surely more documentation will come out about this character, of which only data is known from both the video game and an art book. So, in a nutshell, summing it up to the video game adventure, he’s the one who gives you the invitation to Hogwarts.