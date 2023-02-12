Hogwarts Legacy is already on sale, it had an early release period thanks to its deluxe edition and now anyone who was patient enough could play it. The question is, what consoles is it on? The lucky ones with a PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S can now enjoy this video game.

It’s also worth noting that those with a PC, preferably one with a 1080ti, can enjoy this title in a truly decent package.

On the other hand, What other consoles will Hogwarts Legacy be on? PS4 and Xbox One will also have their version from April 4. Despite the fact that it is a late release, it is enough time for this game to be as good as possible for previous generation consoles.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Hogwarts Legacy is also coming out for Nintendo Switch and will be out until July 25.. Yes, Nintendo console users will have to wait a long time, but it is long enough for Portkey Games and also Avalanche Software to have the experience ready for this niche of gamers.

Hogwarts Legacy also takes you to Azkaban, but not for breaking the law

Hogwarts Legacy is a huge game, especially since there’s so much to do ranging from taking classes to completing side quests. Among all the missions there is one where you assist Azkaban to solve a mystery that is related to a thread of the main story.

This is the first time that Azkaban is presented in any way in a medium, because we only see it out of the corner of our eyes at times and without much detail. Here the dementors attack you and only with Expeto Patronum can you get them out of your way. Then you’re in the cells and looking for a witch who got locked up in this prison for the wrong reasons, only the visit is certainly expensive.

Also, this is one of the first moments in the game so it is worth living the experience to see it in all its dimensions. Are you already playing this title? You like me? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.