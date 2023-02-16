In Hogwarts Legacy there are tons of activities to do, including the search for some treasures through the discovery of some maps. One of these is the “Well, Well, Well” mission, which we will help you complete in this dedicated guide.

To help you further we have included the video in the guide, thanks to PowerPyx for the content.

Arrived in the area to the right of the lake of Hogwarts interact with the well in order to get the map, then go to the southern area of ​​the Feldcroft region and, in the area near the point marked with the Ancient Magic, you will find some ruins with a tree in the center with which you will have to interact. Use Leviosa to lift it off the ground and find the hidden chest, open it to complete the mission.