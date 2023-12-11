Hogwarts Legacy it was the most searched game on Google during 2023: an important record for the Wizarding World tie-in developed by Avalanche Software, which managed to surpass the results related to The Last of Us and the Connections word game.
The best-selling game in the USA in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy brought an experience capable of capturing the atmosphere of the saga of Harry Potterwhich as we know boasts a huge following all over the world.
Returning to classificationwe find Battlegrounds Mobile India in fourth position, followed by Starfield and Baldur's Gate 3, while a couple of surprises complete the top 10: in addition to the blockbuster Diablo 4 there are Atomic Heart and Sons of the Forest.
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Last of Us
- Connections
- Battlegrounds Mobile India
- Starfield
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Suika Game
- Diablo 4
- Atomic Heart
- Sons of the Forest
Ignored at the awards
As we have seen, Hogwarts Legacy it was generally ignored in events such as The Game Awards 2023, perhaps due to the well-known controversies that have engulfed the development team due to the controversial statements made by the writer JK Rowling.
