Hogwarts Legacy it was the most searched game on Google during 2023: an important record for the Wizarding World tie-in developed by Avalanche Software, which managed to surpass the results related to The Last of Us and the Connections word game.

The best-selling game in the USA in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy brought an experience capable of capturing the atmosphere of the saga of Harry Potterwhich as we know boasts a huge following all over the world.

Returning to classificationwe find Battlegrounds Mobile India in fourth position, followed by Starfield and Baldur's Gate 3, while a couple of surprises complete the top 10: in addition to the blockbuster Diablo 4 there are Atomic Heart and Sons of the Forest.