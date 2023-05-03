According to a report by Newzoo, Hogwarts Legacy was the game that registered the higher receipts In the first quarter of 2023 both in the USA and in the UK, beating titles of the caliber of FIFA 23, Sons of the Forest and Fortnite, taking into account both copies sold and microtransactions, purchase of DLC and so on.

While not indicating precise numbers, according to the portal, the title published by Warner Bros. Games in the market pc it “far” surpassed the takings of Sons of the Forest and Valorant, at number two and number three in both the UK and US charts.

Hogwarts Legacy is also number one in the best-selling games for PlayStations and Xboxes in the USA in the first three months of the year, while it is second in the English one, immediately behind FIFA 23, which however does not change the fact that it is the most profitable title if we look at the general picture.

With regard to Nintendo Switch, in first place in the USA we find Metroid Prime Remastered, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Fortnite. The battle royale of Epic Games is instead first in the United Kingdom. Below are the top 10 divided by market and platforms:

By the way Hogwarts Legacy is in the pipeline on May 5 also on PS4 and Xbox One, to be followed by the Nintendo Switch version on July 25th. In short, the numbers of the game are also destined to increase in the coming months and we would not be surprised if once the sums are drawn it turns out to be the best-selling title of the whole of 2023.