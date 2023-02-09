Technology allows us to immerse ourselves in every possible environment: whether it’s a virtual exhibition in a museum, a historical reconstruction or… why not? The corridors of our beloved Hogwartstechnology vr is moving by leaps and bounds and is becoming ever more immediate and stunning.

The YouTube channel Flat2VR gave us a full demonstration of the above, in fact, even before the title officially becomes available (we are talking about hours now), he showed us an unprecedented approach to the world of Hogwarts Legacy.

In this video you can admire the latest work done by the modder Praydog: an augmented reality mod of Hogwarts Legacy, the game of the world of Harry Potter that is at the center of videogame attention for better or for worse.

During the video, our player will move through the corridors of the most famous school of magic in the world but, he is keen to specify, at the moment It is not possible use motion controls to move: VR allows you to look around, but only the traditional controller allows the player to move.

Praydog specifies that an actual release of the mod it’s still far awaybut you will be able to follow and support its progress through your patreon.