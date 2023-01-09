Hogwarts Legacy it is certainly one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and the release date is getting closer and closer. To accompany us until February, the game’s official account continues – as it did in the previous months – to publish small clips dedicated to the magical adventure. Now, we can see a video dedicated to Accioshowing the spell’s many uses.

Accio, introduced in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (fourth novel), is a spell that is used to to physically call an object to oneself. Normally, in its verbal form, Accio also requires you to name the object you want to move. Obviously in Hogwarts Legacy, for simplicity, the character will only say the name of the spell.

In the video, which you see shared below via the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account, we see the protagonist use Accio to attract a flying book (perhaps a collectible or a quest-related item). Magic is also used to move a platform, like a kind of grappling hook. Finally, we see that it can be used in battle to drag an opponent.

Clearly Accio has been thought of as a spell useful in many different situations, whether they are exploratory or action. Video also allows us to see the Hogwarts Legacy interface, with four spells assigned to Triangle, Circle, Cross, and Square in the lower right corner. On the left we see the mini-map and what appears to be a quick-use item assigned to L1.

Earlier, a gameplay clip showcased the Fire spell. The game is as much anticipated as it is criticized, in any case, for example Steam users have added a protest tag to try to damage it.