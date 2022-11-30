The official account of Hogwarts Legacy shared a new video showing us the Herbology professor that we can meet in the game: Mirabel Garlick.

The video, which you can see below, shows us the Herbology professor, with her long braided auburn hair, yellow and green uniform and hat with flowers. In her hand the woman holds some plant.

Next, let’s see a Description which reads, in translation: “Born in London, Professor Garlick was raised in a Muggle household and never felt at home until she became a student at Hogwarts.”

She continues: “In fact, she will tell you that she didn’t blossom until she arrived at the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry and discovered her uncanny affinity for magical plants. Her sunny demeanor and floral language mesmerize fellow and students, leading some students to believe that one day she will leave them for another greenhouse. Mirabel Garlick, however, would never abandon her students. So, even if the right witch were to arrive, she would simply have to love Hogwarts as much as Mirabel.”

