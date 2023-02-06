Warner Bros. has unveiled the details on Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops campaign, the game dedicated to the world of Harry Potter. The collaboration between the video game and the video streaming platform will start on February 7, 2023 and will end on February 24, 2023. It will be possible to obtain a series of aesthetic objects for your character by watching streams dedicated to the game. Also, there will be an exclusive reward if you connect to the Avalanche channel.

Precisely, it will be possible get the following items: a pair of Silver Dragon Eye Glasses (Facial Accessory), a boy cap (Head Accessory), a carmine red scarf with lightning bolts (Neck Accessory), and a lilac outfit (Outfit). The drops are obtained every 30 minutes of watching, so it will take you a couple of hours to get everything. You can see an image dedicated to this content for Hogwarts Legacy below. Also, the developer stream will allow you to get a cape of Merlin.

Items that can be obtained via Twitch Drops with Hogwarts Legacy streams

To get these rewards is enough follow the steps indicated on this page dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy. Specifically you will have to:

Create or log into a WB Games account Link your Twitch account to your Warner Bros. Games account Watch a live Twitch broadcast dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy Check your Twitch inventory to check progress and redeem drops Get the rewards for the game

The rewards will appear in the game if you are logged in with your WB Games account linked to Twitch. The official FAQ explains: “You will find the items in your inventory once you complete the Hogwarts Legacy introductory sequence, and receive the How-to Guide and access to the Equipment screen.”

Finally, we leave you with our video in which we answer 100 questions about Hogwarts Legacy.