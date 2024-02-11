Hogwarts Legacy yesterday he turned one year old and the developers of Avalanche Software have seen fit to celebrate the event by publishing the player statistics. What is the house most chosen by users, for example?
It may surprise you to know, but 30% of game owners opted for Slytherinfollowed with 29% by Gryffindor, while Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw scored 24% and 17% of the preferences respectively.
After that there are the numbers, which compared to the over 24 million copies sold by Hogwarts Legacy are understandably substantial; starting with the 877 million potions created by players and the 1.38 billion plants collected.
All Hogwarts Legacy stats
So what do they say? Complete Hogwarts Legacy stats? Here is the list of information revealed by the developers, waiting to understand when the long-awaited DLC that users are now clamoring for will arrive.
- 877 million potions have been created
- 1.38 billion plants collected
- 637 million magical beasts captured
- 425 million Merlin's Trials have been solved
- 5.25 billion Dark Wizards have been defeated
- 783 million sneak attacks were performed
- 5.30 billion spiders have been exterminated
- 375 million trolls have been defeated
- 740 million hours spent in the game
- 51 million of these hours were spent flying on the broomstick
- 3.05 billion fast journeys have been activated
#Hogwarts #Legacy #turns #year #player #statistics
Leave a Reply