Hogwarts Legacy yesterday he turned one year old and the developers of Avalanche Software have seen fit to celebrate the event by publishing the player statistics. What is the house most chosen by users, for example?

It may surprise you to know, but 30% of game owners opted for Slytherinfollowed with 29% by Gryffindor, while Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw scored 24% and 17% of the preferences respectively.

After that there are the numbers, which compared to the over 24 million copies sold by Hogwarts Legacy are understandably substantial; starting with the 877 million potions created by players and the 1.38 billion plants collected.