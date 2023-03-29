The developers Of Hogwarts Legacy they announced for tomorrow, March 29that 18.00 Italian time, a new appointment with Legacy Live, the official livestream of the game. However, it is not clear what will be discussed: perhaps the DLC?

Last month, Avalanche Software’s Lead StoryTech Engineer, Eric J Brown, stated that the Hogwarts Legacy DLC could arrive after the launch on PS4, Xbox One and Switch, given that these three versions are still missing.

However, considering that there is now just over a month left before the release on two of these platforms, it is actually possible that tomorrow’s Legacy Live will prove to be the appointment in which the contents in question will be officially announced, perhaps even with a debut date .

The livestream could also be an opportunity to provide new official numbers of Hogwarts Legacy, which as we know has sold 12 million copies in two weeks and could do even better once it’s also available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.