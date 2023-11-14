It took almost a year longer, but finally Hogwarts Legacy he made it and today is the day he will also come out on Nintendo Switchafter successfully landing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

Despite the time that has passed since the other versions, the Nintendo Switch version arouses great curiosity, both for the diffusion of the console from Mario’s house and because it will be interesting to see the quality of conversion, which is highly problematic given the difference in power with other platforms. It is fair to reiterate that we are talking about a title that runs natively on the hardware and not a cloud version, as has happened in other cases. So the console has to do everything.

The game itself costs $60 and takes up 14.3 GB of storage space.