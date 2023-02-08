A quick guide to introduce you to the vast world of Hogwarts Legacy, with everything you need to know to survive the first few hours.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now, at least if you purchased the Deluxe Edition in Early Access. In this guide we will explain some essential tricks to start off on the right foot and the things you should know before approaching your journey to Hogwarts.

Tricks | Hogwarts Legacy —

Hogwarts Legacy is a surprisingly deep and rich RPG, one in which you can spend hours exploring and questing. There are dozens of topics that we won’t cover in detail, but once you’ve read our tips and tricks, you’ll have a pretty clear idea of ​​how to play Hogwarts Legacy to make the most of your time there.

Take some time to explore

The grounds around Hogwarts are beautifully detailed, with loads to find, from bandit camps to clear out to spider lairs and chests to loot. There are also Trials of Merlin, Floo to unlock, rare animal spawns, and more. You can safely ignore all of this but you should really slow down and explore a bit. You will be surprised at what you might find.

Sell ​​the equipment to shops

You will have limited space for equipment and all your pieces of equipment will share the same amount of slots and space available, so you may not be able to collect a new pair of gloves if you already have a hat collection (too much). robust. Thankfully, there’s no reason to keep low-level items in your inventory. In fact, doing so will prevent you from getting new items, which is a shame because there is a way to avoid fashion faux pas…

Be trendy

You can change the appearance of each piece of equipment by pressing a button while hovering over it in the menu. The Deluxe Edition includes exclusive items and you will receive many more items for the cosmetic customization of the equipment from the Challenges you complete during the game. All of the different types of gear you’ve collected up to that point will be added to the appearance menu, which means there’s no reason to keep a low-level coat just because it looks good – you can save its look and at the same time use something better in terms of statistics.

Friends missions

There are dozens of friend missions in the game, and you should complete them as much as you can. Friend quests will often take you to new places in Hogwarts and sometimes even teach you new magic. If you don’t want to miss out on all of this, be sure to take on these side quests whenever you see one popping up – and rest assured, there are quite a few.

Complete the main quest

The same goes for the main quest, but for different reasons. If you explore the areas around Hogwarts, you will level up very quickly: the enemies and equipment you find will scale according to your level, so you won’t have to worry too much about it. However, you shouldn’t neglect the main quest too much because in it you will unlock access to the broom, mounts, new rooms, skills and more. Most of these are rewards from side quests but you won’t have access to them until you’ve progressed far enough in the main story. Don’t neglect it.

The Room of Requirement

The Room of Requirement is your base in Hogwarts Legacy, and you can customize it in a number of ways, including being able to furnish it with furniture and decorations. Most importantly, you can place plant pots, potion-making stations, and even vivariums in which to bring the creatures you’ve rescued into the open world. You should work with Professor Weasley to unlock this room as soon as possible.

Plants and potions

Once you have the Room of Requirement, it’s time to work on the plants and potions we mentioned earlier. Some plants, such as the Tentacula Velenosa, require large pots, while for others medium and small pots are sufficient. Potions also require a mix of plants and other resources to craft. Plants and potions will become important for different Quests, so make sure you unlock the Room of Requirement and purchase the necessary furniture from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade.

Creature breeders

Another thing you’ll get from the Room of Requirement and its keeper Tik is the Catch-All Bag, which will allow you to save wild animals. The easiest way to do this is to use Accio and Arresto Momentum before using the Catch-It Bag while aiming at the wild animal. Later you will also have access to several vivariums, and the possibility of breeding the creatures you have captured – sorry, saved. Oh, and you can also sell your excess animals at the Fairgrounds in Hogsmeade.

The shops of Hogsmeade

There are so many shops in Hogsmeade, and if you ignore them completely, you’ll have problems later on. We’ve already mentioned Tomes and Scrolls and Fairground Fair, but The Magic Turnip north of Hogsmeade is the only place you’ll be able to buy important seeds, while potion recipes can only be found at J. Pippin’s Potions. Wizarding Gear Stratchy & Sons also sells pieces of gear that are appropriate for your level, and very powerful – ideal if you need a quick boost before a tough battle.

Flight lessons

You will have access to a broom and the ability to fly to Hogwarts pretty quickly. You should complete all quests until you unlock the flying lesson as soon as possible for this very reason. After that, you can buy a broom from Spintwitches Sports Equipment, and fly around the areas around Hogwarts to find out what surprises they hide.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF