Still no specific release date confirmed by Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Softwarethose responsible for Hogwarts Legacy continue to leave us some small advances through publications on social networks, as has recently happened with the uniforms of the four houses of the game.

A new (and short) video shared through the account of Twitter The official title of Harry Potter shows us on this occasion how some of the interiors of the North Tower, also known as the Divination Tower in the universe originally created by JK Rowling.

Centaurs will be present in the gameAs we verified in the footage you have on these lines, the staunch fans of the College of Witchcraft and Wizardry will be able to glimpse various stone statues of centaurs, as well as tapestries of these creatures within the forests. Divination class and Professor Trelawney’s office have not been shown, but it should be noted that centaurs will not only appear as decoration, but will also be present in the Forbidden Forest.

Despite the different pearls that they are sharing, there is no specific release date for Hogwarts Legacy, although there is the promise that it will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch at the end of 2022. Until then, we liven up the wait by revealing the many details that the gameplay released in March’s State of Play left us.

