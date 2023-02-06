The review embargo has been lifted Hogwarts Legacy and that means that all the media that had the opportunity to play this title developed by Avalanche Software you can give your impressions in Metacritic of this title that takes you to the school of Magic and sorcery biggest of all.

At the time of writing this article, Hogwarts Legacy It has more than 48 samples on PS5 and 11 on PC, leaving out the Xbox Series X | S version. Now, what ratings are displayed. On PlayStation 5 we have 86, while on PC 83.

the highest ratingsthose who are over 90 come to the conclusion that this is the game that Harry Potter fans have been waiting for a long time.Today it also gives you the opportunity to delve into the iconic school of magic like never before.

On the other hand, the ratings that range between 80 and 89 come to the conclusion that despite being so great, the game makes many sacrifices, especially since it is a project designed for several generations of consoles. The complaints basically boil down to the technical problems that come with open world titles.

The opinions that stay at the 70 rating clearly point out that the story is the main problem for being so simple or that Avalanche Software did too much.

When is Hogwarts Legacy coming out on Nintendo Switch?

Hogwarts Legacy It will not only be on PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC, it will eventually arrive on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4il, which will help many other players have the opportunity to enjoy this adventure on other platforms. But, there is still one more.

When is Hogwarts Legacy coming out on Nintendo Switch? Unless there’s a change of plans Portkey Games with Avalanche Software pulls off the improbable, launching on July 25.

Many players want to see this title in action on Nintendo Switch because it is a huge and detailed proposition. The examples of Skyrim and The Witcher 3 on the Big N hybrid console show that you can have titles of that size with some sacrifices, it’s just a matter of it working and the experience being decent.

What did you think of the grades? Are you going to buy the game?