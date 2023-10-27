Via the official Portkey Games support page, the dimensions from the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy and full-bodied patches who will receive the game at launch.

Specifically, as regards the physical editions, the game files are contained in the 7 GB included inside the cartridge, but they will be necessary 8GB of space for upgrade scheduled for the game’s debut in stores.

As regards the digital versions purchased on the eShop the size will be 15GB, including the aforementioned patch.

In both cases, the overall weight will increase by another 1.5 GB for each additional language pack downloaded. In any case, this detail will probably be of interest to few given that Italian is included in the basic languages, while the optional ones to be downloaded separately are Arabic, Polish, Russian, Korean and traditional and simplified Chinese.