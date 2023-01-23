Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software presented the theatrical trailer “The Invitation” for Hogwarts Legacythe action RPG game that will arrive on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, dubbed in Italian after what we saw last week.

It’s about the cinematic trailer of Hogwarts Legacy that we saw last Wednesday, but in this case it’s all dubbed in Italian and it also allows us to appreciate the work done on the translation of the game, which seems absolutely excellent.

The video immerses the audience in the world of Hogwarts Legacy, offering fans a unique panoramic view of the game world consisting of the castle and beyond.

The trailer follows an owl carrying the coveted invitation as it flies over the castle rooftops and students’ heads in the Great Hall, offering a bird’s-eye view of some of Hogwarts’ iconic locations for players to explore. During this castle flight, fans will recognize some familiar names and faces, such as Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Weasley. The Owl’s Journey also highlights some of the hidden dangers players will face: narrowly avoiding a horde of whirling spiders in the Forbidden Forest, a lethal Avada Kedavra curse cast by a masked wizard, and the flaming breath of a dragon.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under their Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy is the open world action RPG official Wizarding World, set in the wizarding world of Hogwarts in the 1800s. Players begin their fifth year of school and embark on a journey that will take them to explore new and familiar environments, discover magical animals, brew potions, learn spells, develop their talents and make their character unique to become the wizard or witch of their dreams.

There release date of Hogwarts Legacy is set for February 10, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the game will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and on Nintendo Switch on July 25.