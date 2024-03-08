Hogwarts Legacy was released in February 2023, more than a year ago, but it hasn't finished its run yet. In fact, new content will arrive in the summer. Although for the moment it is not known exactly what awaits us, the community manager Chandler Wood wanted “define expectations” for Hogwarts Legacy news.

Wood told fans of the game that the way Avalanche worded the words in the first announcement regarding what's new for Hogwarts Legacy it was “very intentional”. Recall that the team promised “updates and additional features” in January.

“We are thrilled that all of you are excited about thefree Hogwarts Legacy update scheduled for this summer” Wood said. “We love to see all the speculation and hope about what will be part of this update, and while we're not ready to talk about it yet, I want to set some expectations for what we're working on.”

“Our original wording of 'game updates and additional features' was very intentional. This update is a small way to show appreciation to our players for the incredible reception given to the game.”