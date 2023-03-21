It seems that Hogwarts Legacy it was finished by less than 30% of those who bought it. It is not an astonishing fact, actually, as we also underlined in the news in which we reported it, but to see confirmed once again that players do not finish games single playerespecially the very long open world ones, always has its effect.

Be that as it may, it is worth reiterating the existence of this strange disease in the sector whereby many players ask for ever longer games, which however bring fewer and fewer people to the end. Open world of 50, 60, 80, 100, 200, 500 hours. So on and so forth. Too bad that most of their content will only be enjoyed by a few. After all, one of the inalienable rights of a player is to choose whether to play or not, even if to do it completely or not, so there isn’t who knows what scandal behind so many abandonments. They are choices you make. But why can’t we get to the end?

Looking at modern open worlds the evils concerning them are quite well known. Let’s take Hogwarts Legacy: the game world is beautiful, but the things to do are few and very repetitive. The commitment required of the player is minimal (basically it is a matter of following a few icons), but decidedly prolonged. It is probable that many, after the initial enthusiasm for having seen the wish to become wizards come true, are tired of always doing the same things for hours and hours and slowly have abandoned the game for something else (perhaps promising to take it back later … the classic promise that from time to time we gamers make knowing full well that we will not keep it). This is not as atypical scenario as it might seem. A video game that lasts more than a few hours is likely to bring the experience to saturation before it is over, not even for its particular faults, but for how we human beings work and for how the life and needs of each are intertwined with the time we spend playing.

It remains to be understood why there is this bulimia from game time, which leads many to consider only those titles that promise extreme longevity as attractive, even in the face of the awareness that they will not be finished. Why not prefer shorter and more intense experiences? Why even go so far as to consider the latter as second-class experiences? It is probably only a consumer perspective (justifying the expense with the potential game time) that forces us to create hierarchies which, in fact, we ourselves know to be completely inconsistent.

