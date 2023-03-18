Through a mod, the idea arose that Hogwarts Legacy expected the presence of companions during some quests of the game, as some have been discovered secret dialogues among characters who suggest this opportunity, emerged through the use of a mod.

There are some characters, belonging to the different houses, who start particular quest lines: Sebastian Sallow, Poppy Sweeting and Natsai Onai, in particular. These characters give the player certain quests to carry out, but like any other NPC they remain stuck in their routines leaving the protagonist to carry out the missions in the open world.

Through a mod you can activate these NPCs and make them work like companion, or fellow adventurers who follow us during the missions assigned around the game world. The interaction is obviously crude, being a game feature that is not officially foreseen, but some elements suggest that, perhaps, something like this was instead foreseen by Avalanche in the development phase, and then subsequently discarded.

In some cases, in fact, these characters dialogue with the protagonist using lines of dialogue that do not emerge in other situations, therefore it would be to all intents and purposes content cut from the official version but remained hidden in the game files.

These are only small sentences, but their presence, in moments and places where the characters in question would not be expected, is certainly strange and suggests the emergence of cut content. Could they return through DLC and updates? Hard to say, but the case is quite fascinating.

Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy has outsold Elden Ring in the UK and is reported to have grossed over $1 billion, according to a leaker.