Anyone who is passionate about the magical world of Harry Potter certainly cannot miss today’s offer: for the occasion Amazon Italy is offering Hogwarts Legacy in its version for PlayStation 4 with an excellent 45% discountallowing you to save almost 20 euros compared to the recommended price from the distributing company. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

Hogwarts Legacy in PlayStation 4 version is available on Amazon for only 21.99 eurosagainst the 39.99 euros of the list price. The game is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.