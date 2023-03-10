Hogwarts Legacy it has recently been updated and we have already had the opportunity to see what is new, but there is one that has not been included in the official patch notes. Ignatia Wildsmith now it’s less annoying.

Ignatia Wildsmith is the inventor of floo and appears in the game as a talking bas-relief at every teleportation point in Hogwarts Legacy. The woman has a handful of dialogues that she can use at each fast travel: after tens of hours she becomes quite annoying. The team then reduced the amount of times the woman speaks during our commute.

Chandler Wood – Hogwarts Legacy community manager – disclosed the information. “Just confirmed an additional feature in this patch that hasn’t made it into the patch notes: Ignatia Wildsmith’s beat rate has been reduced (a significant reduction), so while it’s true that travel is definitely more convenient with the Floo, you don’t have to hear about it all the time.”

If you are not playing Hogwarts Legacy and think that all in all it is not a particularly serious problem, just know that the players on Reddit had voted Ignatia Wildsmith the most hated character in the saga, even more than Voldemort and above all even more than Dolores Jane Umbridge.