Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have released a new gameplay video for Hogwarts Legacy, the action RPG game set in the Harry Potter universe that will arrive on February 10, 2023. In the video, you can take a look at the world beyond of Hogwarts Castle by traveling on a broomstick and learn more about battles in the Dark Arts Combat Arena and customizations in the Room of Requirement. In the first part of the video the player, a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the late 1800’s mounts his broom and flies over the open world. After flying over the Scottish Highlands, the player lands to explore a village that offers an opportunity to encounter different witches and wizards and also participate in quest opportunities. The player then mounts an Obsidian Hippogriff (a variant exclusive to those who pre-order the game) to traverse a landscape that sees winter coming and the land covered in snow.

In a second, more combat-focused part, the player dons exclusive wardrobe items part of the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set and traverses the Forbidden Forest before riding a Thestral to the Dark Arts Combat Arena. The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, and Dark Arts Combat Arena are included in the Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, or as an in-game purchase of the Dark Arts Pack. The player casts an Avada Kedavra spell and the enemy’s health bar immediately goes to zero, and items such as potions and plants from the Room of Requirement can be brought into combat with them to help defeat enemies more efficiently.

The final section of the video shows the player visiting the Room of Requirement. The entire space can be customized and the architecture can be changed as the player summons objects in the space. Summons can be found in the Tomes and Scrolls bookshop in Hogsmeade or received as a reward for completing activities throughout the game. You can also customize items like plant pots and brewing stations. Throughout the game, the player will be able to summon the loom, which can be used to customize and add magical properties to their equipment. Finally, the player goes to the Vivarium where the beasts are healed and where Graphorn, Niffler, Kneazle, and Mooncalf are revealed. By petting and feeding a beast, the player will receive the magical ingredients needed to customize and upgrade their equipment. There is also a toy chest for playing with the beasts and the beasts can be given individual names.