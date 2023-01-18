Warner Bros has released the official cinematic trailer Of Hogwarts Legacywhich presents something of the story and the game world of the awaited title on the Wizarding World now in the pipeline on PC and console.

The trailer in question is made up entirely of spectacular sequences in computer graphicswhich mainly serve to establish the right atmosphere and show various glimpses of the fantastic world that players will find themselves exploring within the Harry Potter-inspired action adventure.

Everything therefore has a narrative character, but above all it works as a teaser to get an idea of ​​the adventures we will be dealing with in the game.

The release date of Hogwarts Legacy is set for February 10, 2023, therefore there is little left until the arrival of this title which has been long awaited by many enthusiasts. In the meantime, the game continues to be the best-selling on Amazon USA and Amazon Italy, as well as conquering the Steam rankings even though it is still a few weeks away from its launch.

In these days, some interesting details have emerged from the official art book such as duration, main menu and map, from which we have discovered that about 35 hours, but it goes to 75 hours in case you want to find out everything and complete it 100%.

In the trailer in question, therefore, we see something of the settings of Hogwarts Legacy, the characters and the creatures that it will be possible to meet inside.