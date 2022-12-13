We all thought it would take a powerful spell to spin Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switchbut apparently also bring the game up PS4 and Xbox One it will require more effort than expected; to the point that Avalanche Software had to announce the postponement of the expected tie-in on these specific platforms.

If you’re a PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S user, fear not: Hogwarts Legacy has gone gold on current generation systems and will arrive in stores punctually on February 10th. As mentioned, however, on PS4, Xbox One the magic will wait until April 4th, while Nintendo Switch owners will have to be patient until July 25th.

Clearly it is a pity: the installed base of PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in particular would have been useful to grind the numbers necessary to determine the success of this action RPG set in the Wizarding World created by JK Rowlingbut in a different historical period than the well-known saga of Harry Potter and even the Fantastic Beasts prequel.

In fact, in the game of Avalanche Software we will take on the role of a student of the Hogwarts School of Magic in the 1800sdirectly engaging with the fifth year of the courses and dividing ourselves between the lessons and the adventures in which we will invariably be involved by exploring the enormous castle and its surroundings: all scenarios that fans of the franchise know very well and are eager to see transposed into a video game .

Hogwarts Legacy, students and teachers compared

As we had the opportunity to write in our special with all the novelties of the Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase, the project is really interesting and promises great things, especially for those who have a strong passion for this setting and its rich lore: walking among the halls of Hogwarts, freely exploring that world and finding familiar places could be worth the price of admission alone.

Of course, there are still some doubts about the nature of the open world created for the occasion, which could present itself with an outdated structure, and about the technical sector: 60 fps has not yet been seen and we do not know if this option will be present or not on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which could also explain the difficulties in bringing the experience to previous generation platforms.





Hogwarts Legacy, our character casts a spell

What are your feelings about Hogwarts Legacy? Did you expect it on PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch? Will the game be able to meet the expectations of the many Wizarding World fans? Let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.