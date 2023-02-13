The High Keep is one of the main missions of Hogwarts Legacymore precisely among those that are part of the final stages of the story, although involving a friendly creature you met a few hours earlier. If you need help completing this quest, we leave you with our Hogwarts Legacy guide to help you scale the ramparts and rescue the Hippogriff in The High Keep.

The quest The High Keep, which is given to us by our classmate Natty, should become available through the autumn chapter of your story at Hogwarts. Track this mission and head to the location marked on the map, which is northeast of Hogsmeade. The first task to follow the mission The High Keep of Hogwarts Legacy will require you to scale the ramparts. To do this, you will need to:

Destroy the wooden barricade and push the device with Depulso.

Throw a Wingardium Leviosa onto the crate, then place it under the ruined section of rampart wall.

Target the chest and cast a Levioso. This will allow you to climb up onto it to grab the ledge.

You will now be prompted to open the entrance to the keep:

Destroy the wooden barricade and target the block. Cast Depulso on it to push it further. This will allow you to crawl through the opening.

In the entrance to the keep, repeatedly cast Depulso on the device to raise the gate fully.

When you see the handle, immediately cast Accio to pull it.

At this point a cutscene will play in which you and Natty will see the Hippogriff Alaforte being attacked by some poachers.

Keep climbing up the ramparts until you see a chest in the corner. Use Depulso to push it down the opening.

Head to the open area to the side. Throw a Wingardium Leviosa to place the crate in the gap.

Use a Levioso to lift him higher. This will allow you to jump across the gap.

At the ramparts, you will notice several enemies. At this point you can try to attack them directly or even try to stealthily take them out. If you prefer a more silent approach, know that you can activate stealth by casting Disillusionment. Once done, cast Depulso on an enemy that is near the edge to knock them into the abyss.

If other enemies notice your presence, but you’re still stealthy, you can move to the side. While you’re investigating, walk low behind them to quickly take them out with a Petrificus Totalus. Finally, towards the end of this section, some assassins will try to ambush you. Since they will most likely stay at the edge of the area, you can throw them down as well and quickly defeat them.

How to unlock the Hippogriff as a mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Inside the tower, you’ll notice a door with a level 2 lock. Assuming you have upgraded Alohomora by collecting Demiguise Moons, you should be able to open the door. Here you will meet some Puffskeins and some Nifflers: you can also use the Catch-all Sack to bring them to your Vivarium.

After passing this section, you will see your character freeing Alaforte. This will trigger a cutscene in which you and Natty escape, flying on the backs of two wonderful Hippogriffs. Moreover, the mission The High Keep is one of the most beautiful of Hogwarts Legacy precisely because will allow you to get a Hippogriff as a mount!

In addition to the guide on how to complete the High Keep mission and obtain the Hippogriff mount, other guides may also be useful: find the one on how to obtain Arthur's treasure map, the complete guide to the Room of Requirement, how to open the chests with the eye or even to the complete map and the location of all Zenobia Noke's Gobbles.