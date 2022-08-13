Warner Bros Interactive has announced the final launch date of Hogwarts Legacy, an open world adventure video game set in the wizarding world of the Harry Potter saga. The game will be released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 10, 2023, a further postponement from the last announced date, which corresponded to a generic “End 2022”. The winter season loses another triple A much awaited by all fans, and the situation is even worse for Nintendo Switch owners: in this case, the publisher announces that the launch date on the console will be revealed later. The development of the title has been very troubled: announced for the first time in September of 2020, together with the reveal of the PlayStation 5 titles. Since then the game has been postponed first to 2021, then to 2022, and now to 2023. Fans they are very disappointed and have flocked to social media to express their indignation towards the production company. Companies are accused of revealing the titles in development too soon, making it inevitable that they are shown in too incomplete versions and that the estimates on the actual release date are too optimistic. Furthermore, with this umpteenth postponement the hot outings for the winter season are reduced. Recently too Starfield, a highly anticipated Xbox exclusive, has been postponed to next year. The only hot console release for Christmas remains God of War Ragnarokwhich will be available in November for PlayStation.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 – Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022