A insider shared new information regarding the release date of Hogwarts Legacy, highly anticipated title set in Hogwarts, currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

According to the insider, fans of Hogwarts Legacy they should not worry about waiting for 2023 or, according to some rumors, even 2024. The launch window would, in fact, be positioned in the third quarter of 2022, then next July, August or September.

The game, first announced during the PlayStation Showcase which also revealed the PlayStation 5, immediately attracted the attention of the public. Originally scheduled for a release in the first quarter of 2021, Hogwarts Legacy suffered a long postponement, due to the willingness of the development team to offer the public the best possible product.

Since the initial announcement, no further information or trailers have been released about it. A few days ago it was feared that a new postponement could bring it to 2023. These rumors have spread on the web and have caused fear of a further extension of the waiting period. The rumors were however promptly denials.

Warner Bros. itself has confirmed the release year of Hogwarts Legacy, which will undoubtedly be the 2022. The lack of concrete information on the title, on which an official silence has fallen, continues to worry, but the words of the insider do not leave much room for doubts. We could really see the highly anticipated title launched on the market next summer.

Hogwarts Legacy will be set in 1800 at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, more than 200 years before the events narrated in Harry Potter. The lead character will receive a belated letter, and will find that he is able to master the ancient magic, a unique quality among students. The player will be able to influence the progress of the game by choosing whether to use their abilities for the good of all, or to give in to a dark use of magic.

Experience the feeling of living in Hogwarts, forging alliances, fighting (or partnering?) With dark wizards and deciding the fate of the magical kingdom.