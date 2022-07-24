Hogwarts Legacy, the game set in the world of Harry Potter and highly anticipated by fans, will be released in at least two special editions called Deluxe and Collector’s Edition, with the latter appearing to be really rich, according to what came out of a leak that revealed the contents of both.

Thanks to a datamining operation on the official website of the game, in fact, a Reddit user has discovered some files related to these editions of the game with the reference codes for various products. They are not official information, however they come from the game’s site so they have a grain of truth, although still modifiable in the future.

Here is the list of contents:

Hogwarts Legacy – Deluxe Edition

Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe only)

72-hour early access prior to launch (Digital Deluxe only)

Kelpie Robe

Hogwarts Legacy – Collector’s Edition

Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Early access 72 hours prior to launch

Kelpie Robe

Steel case

Collectible book with floating magic wand

As we said, the Collector’s Edition looks very rich, especially the “Collector’s book with floating magic wand”, which appears to be a physical gadget consisting of a book (perhaps of spells?) With a wand on it that would float thanks to a system of magnets.