Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. have released the full video of the second Showcase gameplay from Hogwarts Legacywhere the open world flight and exploration mechanics, combat system, and Room of Requirement were showcased.

While being delayed on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on time next February 10th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sand it is precisely to these versions that the presentation made by the development team refers.

“In the first part of the video the player, a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the late 1800’s mounts his broom and flies over the open world,” reads the press release.

“After flying over the Scottish Highlands, the player lands to explore a village that offers an opportunity to meet different witches and wizards and also participate in quest opportunities.”

“The player then mounts a Obsidian hippogriff (a variant exclusive to those who pre-order the game) to traverse a landscape that sees winter coming and the land covered in snow.”

“In a second part, more focused on combatthe player dons exclusive wardrobe items part of the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set and traverses the Forbidden Forest before riding a Thestral to the Dark Arts Combat Arena.”

“The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, and Dark Arts Combat Arena are included in the Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, or as an in-game purchase of the Dark Arts Pack.”

“The player casts a spell Avada Kedavra and the enemy’s health bar immediately goes to zero, and items such as potions and plants from the Room of Requirement can be brought into combat to help defeat enemies more efficiently.”

“The final section of the video shows the player visiting the Room of Requirement. The entire space can be customized and the architecture can be changed as the player summons items throughout the space.”

“Summons can be found in the ‘Tomes and Scrolls’ bookshop in Hogsmeade or received as a reward for completing in-game activities. Items such as plant pots and brewing stations can also be customized.”

“Over the course of the game, the player will be able to summon the loom, which can be used to customize and add magical properties to their equipment. Finally, the player goes to the Vivarium where the beasts are healed and where Graphorn, Niffler, Kneazle and Mooncalf are revealed .”

“By petting and feeding a beast the player will receive the magical ingredients needed to customize and upgrade their equipment. There is also a toy chest to play with the beasts and the beasts can be given individual names.”