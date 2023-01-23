New details are popping up on the net these days about Hogwarts Legacy thanks to’official art book of the game, which ended up in the hands of some users several weeks before the release date. Among these we learn that in the game it will not be possible to explore the Chamber of Secretsalthough it was initially among the ideas being considered by Avalanche Software.

According to a snippet of the Hogwarts Legacy art book, the developers were initially thinking of a way to include these dungeons in the game, but ultimately gave up. One of the fears was to create some sort of time paradox causing the player to collide in 1800 with the Basilisk, later faced by Harry Potter in 1992 in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”.

“One of the already known facts was that the Slytherin dormitory and Chamber of Secrets are located in the basement of Hogwarts,” reads the art book. “Early in the development process, the Hogwarts design team considered whether the Chamber of Secrets would make sense in the game. Unfortunately there were some challenges to overcome and in the end it was decided not to include it. We certainly didn’t want that the player thought he could kill the Basilisk that must be there in 1992!”.

Hogwarts Legacy, skeletal enemies

Also from the Hogwarts Legacy art book the differences between the various types of quests in the game were revealed.