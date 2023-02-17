There review of Wired that gave 1/10 Of Hogwarts Legacy was by far the most commented on the game of Avalanche Software. Many have harshly criticized it, but after more than a week of talking about it, in hindsight it has been a blessing in its own way for an industry that seems to live in a state of perpetual trance.

Just think, a review accused of not talking about the game it should have as its object and with a vote considered by many to be meaningless has sparked more debate than hundreds of other reviews written with all the trappings of the case, which at most have been careful to verify adherence or not to the Metacritic (it’s an operation for very simple minds, therefore very frequent).

So that’s a review provocative has managed to provoke shouldn’t arouse great surprise, but that provoking is often the only way to penetrate the blanket of nothingness that cloaks the public debate of the video game industry, even with all the limitations that an operation of this kind brings with it (especially that of polarization), should make you think more than the contents of the review itself.

Naturally then we can dispute as much as we like the opportunity or not of such an article, but the truth is that it was instructive in its way and many have delved into the contents of the game after reading it, to try to understand it better. Everyone felt it was necessary comment iteven in a very harsh and often more despicable way than the article itself (think of some siparietti social media staged by someone to appear brilliant or all those who have taken advantage of it to make transphobic attacks on the author).

Even those who said they “didn’t give a damn” about the article didn’t hesitate to throw a few stones in the mass stoning, when they should have simply followed suit and not participated.

In short, that review is to be considered a great success, because it got exactly thedesired effect, let’s imagine even beyond the initial intentions of the author and the magazine. Other than not to be published or to be published as an editorial. And whoever complains about the vote should know that he is really acting as a living confirmation for those who say that without the vote the resonance would have been enormously lower. After all, it is known that in the reviews practically only that is commented, so why give it up if the goal was to stir up spirits?