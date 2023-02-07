What can ever happen while doing a live broadcast while playing the current title? Certainly the streamers protagonists of this unfortunate story did not expect such an epilogue.

The pair of streamers Girlfriend Reviews was busy live while they were previewing the newest title in the world of Harry Potter i.e Hogwarts Legacyon the world’s most popular streaming platform, Twitch.

During gameplay the live chat was invaded by a wave of hating such as to ensure that the two creators they interrupted the broadcastthe girl, even, would be over in tears following the offenses received.

The hatred towards the title of the moment is due to some transphobic episodes which featured the creator of the world of Hogwarts, the writer JK Rowling, who is now hated to such an extent by the community that she cannot be named not even in the title Subreddit.

The attack by live viewers was so harmful as to push the creators to take a break from Twitch, as reported in their Tweets.

Episodes like this, however, do not curb the public’s expectation and trust in what it really seems to be a magical game: we tell you more about it in our review.