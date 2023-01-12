Avalanche Software today unveiled the system requirements from the PC version Of Hogwarts Legacyfrom the minimum ones with 720p resolution and low preset up to the Ultra ones to play in 4K resolution, which you find listed below:

Minimum – 720p, 30fps, low preset

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz)

RAM: 16GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX:DX 12

Storage space: 85GB

Recommended – 1080p, 60 fps and high preset

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6Ghz)

RAM: 16GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

DirectX:DX 12

Storage space: 85GB

Ultra – 1440p, 60fps and Ultra presets

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel core i7-10700K (3.80GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5600X (3.80GHz)

RAM: 32GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX:DX 12

Storage space: 85GB

Ultra 4K – 4K, 60fps and Ultra presets

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel core i7-10700K (3.80GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5600X (3.80GHz)

RAM: 32GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

DirectX:DX 12

Storage space: 85GB

As we can see the requirements indicated by the developers are quite demanding, given that a GTX 1080 Ti is recommended to play with the Alto preset in Full HD. Clearly going up in resolution and preset, the required configuration becomes more and more powerful. 32GB of RAM and an RTX 2080 Ti are required for the 2K Ultra preset, while the RTX 3090 Ti is recommended for 4K gaming at peak performance.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, from April 4th on PS4 and Xbox One and from July 25th on Nintendo Switch. Yesterday the voice cast for the game was presented, with Simon Pegg as Principal Black.