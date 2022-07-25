Warner Bros. has yet to comment on this latest leak.

There is a desire for Hogwarts Legacy, and that is demonstrated with a trailer that broke the record for being the most viewed on the PlayStation YouTube channel. Not content with this, from Warner Bros. they continue raising expectations of their fans with previews that show the uniforms of the Hogwarts houses or brief demonstrations of what the North Tower of the Harry Potter castle will look like.

However, much information remains to be known about the expected Hogwarts Legacy. Users are vigilant in case Warner Bros. announces the release date waves special editions of the game, but it seems that this last fact has come to light and, according to its content, they are perfect for any fan of the world of Harry Potter.

We recommend you close this tab if you prefer to know the special editions by surprise, as it is very likely that they will be announced along with a spectacular trailer. But, if you want to know more, you can look at the discovery of the Reddit user Battle Dash BRwhich has been able to access details of these editions by searching through the files on the game’s official website.

As usual in other industry products, Hogwarts Legacy will have an edition Deluxe and one Collector, not counting the standard one that only includes the base game. Depending on the option we choose, we could unlock items recognizable by any fan of the fantastic franchise, although it is also important to note that both editions would allow us to access the game 72 hours before of its official launch.

Warner Bros. has not yet commented on this latest leak, so we will be attentive to their social networks in case they are confirmed definitively. Be that as it may, everything indicates that the game developed by Avalanche Software promises fulfill the dreams of any fan of Harry Potter, and that is why we have not been able to avoid compiling all the details that seem amazing to us from its latest trailer.

