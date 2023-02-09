We are practically a day away from Hogwarts Legacy is officially released in stores, an event that fans of Harry Potter they have been waiting for years. And along with said launch, the special edition will also arrive, something that is already known, but it seems that they are not all the accessories that are going to arrive to celebrate the magic.

Through your official account Twitter, PlayStation confirmed that avalanche will put up for sale Dualsense special edition of this video game, with blue and gold colors that allude to the title. For their part, in the middle part they embed a drawing of the castle, to which is added an elegant box that could even surpass that of the premium device, the edge.

🪄 Revelio Controller 🪄 Avalanche Software reveals the limited edition #HogwartsLegacy DualSense controller. In the UK it will be available to buy via https://t.co/T8YqRO2zB8 on Friday, February 10 – aka tomorrow – from 10AM GMT. (While supplies last) https://t.co/mSjxizYlqs pic.twitter.com/Xme8KsgfPZ — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) February 9, 2023

Something that can be an impediment for some to acquire it, is that it is a limited edition, and that it can also only be purchased at the official store of PlayStationwith confirmation for now in the United Kingdom. Although it is not ruled out that it will later be released in USA, Even so, they do not send to Latin America. It is put up for sale Feb. 10.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth looks very nice, but I wouldn’t buy it for now, there are many Switches to buy, that was shown to us by yesterday’s live show. Hopefully HP fans can buy it.