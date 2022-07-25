One of the most anticipated games this year by Warner Bros. Games it is Hogwarts Legacy, an experience that puts us in the hands of a student who has just joined the school of magic. And although there have not been many news in recent months, it seems that this information drought is very soon to end.

As detected by the user of Reddit, BattleDashBR hidden files have been found on the video game’s website that appear to show the various items included in the collectible and deluxe versions of the game.

It is unclear how long the file has been around, however it is attached to links from major US networks. Best Buy Y gamestop. So it is possible that in a short time the day to start with advance orders will be revealed.

Within the list some contents are confirmed by way of DLCbut there are also some described as physical items, this includes a steelbook for the game disc, as well as an exclusive glow stick that will not be sold individually.

Here is the content:

collector’s edition:

– Base game

– Thestral Mount

– Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

– Dark arts battle arena

– Dark Arts Hat

– 72 hours early access to the game

– Kelpie Robe

– Steel box

– Floating ancient magic wand with book

digital deluxe edition:

– Base game

– Thestral Mount

– Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

– Dark arts battle arena

– Dark Arts Hat (Digital Deluxe only)

– 72 hour early access to the game (Digital Deluxe only)

– Kelpie Robe

For now, Hogwarts Legacy It has no release date. However, this year it will still PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: VGC